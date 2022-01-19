Britney Spears slams her ‘bully’ father Jamie for’stealing (dollar)6 million’ from her while she was in conservatorship and demands the money be returned.

Britney Spears slams her “bully” father Jamie for “taking over (dollar)6 million” from her while she was in conservatorship and demands the money be returned.

BRITNEY Spears has chastised her father, Jamie, for “taking over (dollar)6 million” from her while she was in conservatorship, and she now wants the money back.

Britney’s conservatorship officially ended in November 2021, after 13 years, without requiring any further mental evaluation.

According to TMZ, Jamie’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has filed legal documents alleging that the singer, 69, “engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement… engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties…”

Britney’s lawyer also claims Jamie did not have a right to the (dollar)6 million he earned during the conservatorship, and the singer is hoping that the judge in her upcoming hearing will order Jamie to return the money.

Jamie is accused of using a portion of the (dollar)6 million to pitch a show called Cookin’ Cruzin’ andamp; Chaos, according to the legal documents.

Aside from the (dollar)6 million, Mathew claims that a total of (dollar)30 million was spent on legal fees for the conservatorship.

Jamie allegedly wants his eldest daughter to cover his lawyer fees, so the hearing on January 19 will be about money.

Jamie inherited a large portion of Britney’s fortune, according to previous legal documents.

“…,” it said.

According to reports, he was paid 1.5% of Ms.

Spears’ highly successful multi-year Las Vegas residency, which included performances and merchandise sales.

“The total box office revenue was around (dollar)137.7 million, plus merchandise sales.

“Dear Mr.

The amount of money Spears will receive from that residency is estimated to be at least (dollar)2.1 million.

In addition, he was paid a 2.95 percent commission on Ms.

Spears’ gross earnings from her 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which brought in an estimated (dollar)500,000…”

Britney was placed under strict conservatorship for the first time in 2008, giving her father control over the majority of her decisions.

During a court hearing in June, the actress made some shocking claims against her father.

Britney claims she was not allowed to marry and was forced to get an IUD that she is unable to remove in order to have another child.

Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband, has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Last year, however, the 40-year-old regained control of her life after her conservatorship was terminated.

Since then, Britney has been outspoken in her criticism of her family, particularly her younger sister, Jamie Lynn.

In fact, the singer recently stated that she wishes she could have “slapped” both her sibling and her mother, Lynne.

Despite the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said…, Britney and Jamie Lynn have continued to feud.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.