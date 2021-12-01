Britney Spears Slams the Press for Photographing Her Leaving a Public Bathroom

Britney Spears Slams the Press for Photographing Her Leaving a Public Restroom

After paparazzi photographed Britney Spears using the restroom at a gas station in Los Angeles, she said she had a “s–tty day.”

Britney Spears is fed up.

Dec.

The “Stronger” singer chastised the paparazzi for photographing her entering and exiting a gas station restroom in Los Angeles on January 1.

Britney admitted to having a “s–tty day yesterday” as a result of the invasive encounter in an Instagram post, but that she was able to brush it off after practicing self-love.

“Paps took pictures of me exiting a public restroom,” she wrote.

“How humiliating is that?” says the speaker.

Britney also released a video set to Madonna’s “Vogue” in which she models various outfits in front of her Christmas tree.

Having some fun with fashion, according to the 39-year-old pop star, helped her to feel better.

“So right when I got home, I had a PFC… it stands for ‘party for confidence,’ and I swear if you have confidence issues or low self-esteem, you should practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over,” she continued, encouraging fans to “try it!!!!”

So, what does a “PFC” entail for Britney? “Heels and a dress,” “sparkles on your body,” a dash of lip gloss—”the kind you want to eat,” and blasting Nicki Minaj, according to Britney.

“Keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya!!!,” the Grammy winner advised.

“I mean, I’ve never done anything like this before,” she continued.

“Well, except for last night.”

Britney has previously expressed her dissatisfaction with paparazzi intrusion into her personal space.

In June, the “Toxic” singer admitted that having photographers follow her to Hawaii during her vacation with now-fiancé Sam Asghari was “really not fun.”

“It’s pretty difficult to go anywhere because these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” she wrote on Instagram. “But not only do they take my picture… they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!!!”

“I know my body isn’t perfect,” she added at the time, “but I certainly don’t look like they portray me.”

It’s rude and insensitive, so please, paps, F–K YOU AND F–K OFF!!!!”

