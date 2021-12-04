Britney Spears Slams the Press for Taking Unflattering Photographs

The paparazzi have been chastised by Britney Spears.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the “Stronger” singer — who is seen in the photos wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts, and knee-high red boots — mentioned unflattering paparazzi photos.

“Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away…. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in photos,” she wrote, adding that she’s “been working out and it’s real.”

“Whatever!!!! God bless you for allowing me to leave the country!!!! I am blessed!!!!” she added.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared this.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared a post.

Spears’ newfound freedom, which includes the ability to travel whenever she wants, comes after her 13-year conservatorship was lifted in November.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Following the announcement, the pop star took to social media to express her joy and gratitude to her fans.

Spears’ wedding is one of the events she must anticipate.

In September, she and Asghari were engaged, just days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court papers to end her conservatorship.

Asghari told ET earlier this month that he and Spears want “the biggest wedding in the world” and that they hope to marry “sooner or later.”

“She’s wearing the pants now,” he said, referring to Spears’ ability to set the date.

In the video below, you can hear more of what he said.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared this.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Britney Spears Slams the Press for Taking Unflattering Photographs

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)