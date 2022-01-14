Britney Spears Speaks Out About Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘GMA’ Interview: ‘She Never Had to Work for Anything,’ she Says.

Britney Spears reacted to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent tell-all interview by pointing out two statements with which she disagrees.

“I watched it with a 104-degree fever, lol,” the Grammy winner, 40, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, January 13, noting that she was sick and allegedly unable to get headache medicine from her security team when she watched her sister, 30, on Good Morning America the day before.

The “Toxic” singer explained that one of the things that bothered her about Jamie Lynn’s comments was when she mentioned “how my behavior was out of control,” implying that she was referring to Britney’s highly publicized breakdown, which led to her 13-year conservatorship, which stripped her of her ability to make any decisions about her health and finances.

Britney was becoming “erratic, paranoid [and]spiraling” before the conservatorship was imposed, according to a section of her Things I Should Have Said memoir, which she promoted during the Wednesday, January 12 interview.

Jamie Lynn also claimed on Wednesday’s episode of Nightline that her older sister “got in [her]face” and “cursed” at her while she was holding her 3-year-old daughter Ivey.

Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???” wrote the former Mouseketeer on Thursday.

Britney also reacted angrily to her sister’s claim that she didn’t understand why her 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards tribute to the “Lucky” singer was so well-received.

During her conservatorship battle, the Zoey 101 alum performed a medley of Britney’s songs as remixes, which the pop star addressed on Thursday, explaining that she wasn’t allowed to sing the songs herself.

“I know it may seem silly to most people, but my sister was the baby when I wrote a lot of my songs.

She had never had to work for anything in her life.

Britney tweeted, “Everything was always given to her!!!”

“If you were me, you’d understand [that]after 13 years of asking.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘GMA’ Interview: ‘She Never Had to Work for Anything’