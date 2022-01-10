Britney Spears wears only a tiny red thong and high heels in this video.

Britney Spears wears only a tiny red thong and high heels when she performs.

BRITNEY Spears continued to flaunt her newfound freedom this week by posting a series of sultry photos in only a thong.

Since her infamous conservatorship ended last year, the pop star, 40, has flaunted her body on Instagram several times, and her most recent photos have boyfriend Sam Asghari hot under the collar.

After seeing his partner show off her bum in the skimpy red underwear, the model commented that he was “jealous” of the snapper.

The photos were taken by Andrea McClain, and rapper Iggy Azalea commented, “Red blooded womannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

The sultry photos were captioned “Booty time” by Britney herself.

She proudly exclaimed, “Free woman energy has never felt better,” as she posed fully naked last week.

She used flower and heart emojis to cover her breasts and vagina.

Despite the fact that comments were disabled, her empowering Instagram photos received nearly 1 million likes in the first hour after she posted them.

Britney has previously shared revealing photos on Instagram, and she’s been enjoying posting carefree content since July.

Her big conservatorship win came this summer, much to the delight of her fans.

Jamie had control over her personal and business affairs for 13 years under a contentious legal arrangement.

She wrote a venomous message at the time, claiming that certain members of her family had “ruined” her life.

“Take me as I am or kiss my a**, eat s**t, and step on legos,” she captioned an image on Instagram.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos, look, I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!” she wrote in the lengthy caption to the sassy quote.

“I’ve been doing it for 13 years… I’d rather share videos YES from my living room than onstage in Vegas, where some people couldn’t even shake my hand.”

“And I ended up getting a weed contact high all the time… Which was fine, but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f**king spa!”

Britney and her fiancée have made it clear that they want to start a family together.

“What are you and Britney’s plans for Christmas?” a TMZ reporter inquired. “Baby making,” Sam replied.

Britney is the mother of two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, shares them with her.

She is said to be hoping for another child with Sam, a baby girl.

Britney has “talked about wanting a baby girl for years,” according to sources.

Exclusively from a source close to the singer…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.