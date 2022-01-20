Britney’s Lawyer Reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears’ Cease and Desist Letter

Britney’s lawyer Jamie Lynn Spears responds to Britney’s cease and desist letter

Britney Spears’ cease and desist letter has prompted Jamie Lynn Spears to respond.

After Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, sent Jamie Lynn a letter requesting that she stop “referring to Britney derogatorily” in interviews and threatening further legal action if she did not, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer, Bryan J Freedman, responded with his own letter.

Britney’s most recent post about Jamie Lynn and their mother, Lynne Spears, is called “vile” in Freedman’s letter, which ET obtained.

“These include, but are not limited to, statements like Britney should have “slapped you and mamma right across your f**king faces!!!” and “whipped your a**,” as well as “popped the s**t out of your a**,” according to the letter.

“Jamie Lynn’s children have been violently threatened,” according to Freedman, “and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats.” Jamie Lynn has two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

Before addressing Jamie Lynn’s book, Things I Should’ve Said, Freedman’s letter goes on to say how “disappointing” it is that the situation is being played out in public rather than in private.

Britney’s lawyer called Jamie Lynn’s book and subsequent press tour “potentially unlawful and defamatory” in a letter obtained by ET. He also said the memoir, which neither Britney nor her lawyer has read, is “ill-timed” and contains “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney.

“Your claim that Jamie Lynn has no right to tell her story is not only insensitive, but it is also unsupported by law,” Freedman writes.

“Jamie Lynn Spears is a Spears family member.”

Jamie Lynn has gone through her own trauma and experiences, which you ignore in your letter.”

“Had you read the Book before sending your Letter, you would have known that the Book is not about Britney, but rather about Jamie Lynn’s own experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life was like for her as a member of that family,” the letter continues.

“In fact, Britney is described as a kind, supportive, and protective sister, whom Jamie Lynn looked up to as a second mother, even where she is mentioned in the Book.”

It’s called Freedman’s.

