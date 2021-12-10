Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin of AEW Reveal Street Fighter Crossovers at C2E2.

Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin of AEW Tease Street Fighter Crossovers at C2E2

When you have a wrestling company with a roster that includes so many video games, you’re bound to see some incredible crossovers.

AEW, NERDS Clothing, and Street Fighter collaborated on a previous round of awesome shirts for New York Comic-Con, teaming up AEW characters with Street Fighter characters.

They’ve teamed up again, and we’ve got three new crossover shirts that fans will love.

Britt Baker, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin will be mashed up with Chun-Li, Sagat, and Dhalsim from Street Fighter, and you can find all of the shirts below.

The limited-edition AEW Street Fighter shirts will be available at AEW’s booth (hashtag)298 from Friday to Sunday, with quantities limited.

This limited edition Street Fighter @RealBrittBaker shirt will be debuting at @c2e2 (Friday-Sunday)! Be sure to check it out at (hashtag)AEW’s Booth ((hashtag)298)!

These shirts look incredible, and we’ll start with Chun-Li vs. Britt Baker, which features Chun-Li hitting her rapid-fire kicks while Baker pulls down her glove to set up the Lockjaw, all against a red backdrop.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson vs Sagat features both characters performing powerful knee strikes against a classic backdrop, with yellow and blue effects colliding.

Darby Allin vs. Dhalsim is the next match, and it’s a doozy, as Allin hits a Coffin Drop while Dhalsim tries to stop him with his fire breath.

This limited edition Street Fighter @bryandanielson shirt will make its debut at @c2e2(Friday-Sunday)! Be sure to stop by (hashtag)AEW's Booth ((hashtag)298) to check it out!

This limited edition Street Fighter @DarbyAllin shirt will be debuting at @c2e2 (Friday-Sunday)! Be sure to check it out at (hashtag)AEW's Booth ((hashtag)298)!

Jon Moxley vs. Guile, Adam Cole vs. Ryu, and CM Punk vs. Balrog were among the most recent collaborations.

If this trend continues, the next big convention will feature three more crossovers, and with so many options on both the AEW and Street Fighter sides, I’m excited to see who they team up with next.

