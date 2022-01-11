Britt Nilsson of the Bachelor is expecting her and Jeremy Byrne’s second child.

Britt Nilsson of The Bachelor fame is expecting her and Jeremy Byrne’s second child.

Britt Nilsson quietly announced her pregnancy with her second child in November 2021.

The former waitress, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of positive pregnancy tests at the time, “Happy Thanksgiving!!!”

“Today, we are SO THANKFUL TO JESUS for our precious Baby Byrne No.

In an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday, January 11, Nilsson provided an update on her pregnancy progress.

The former reality star captioned her Instagram post, “Happiness around here.”

Noa, her 18-month-old daughter, was seen in the first photo reading a Berenstain Bears’ book titled New Baby.

In a later slide, Nilsson revealed her baby bump for the first time.

When Noa arrived in June 2020, the Michigan native became a mother for the first time.

“Hello! My name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne, and I was born on June 23 at 5:52 a.m., weighing 9 pounds and measuring 21 inches long!!” the new mom told her Instagram followers at the time.

“[Her name] means ‘freedom’ or’sea of freedom’ in Hawaiian, ‘higher’ and ‘genius’ in Arabic, and it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth to us.”

It’s also based on a biblical story in Numbers about five daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before it was even considered in society.

Get it, girl! We adore it for a variety of reasons!”

Six months after announcing her pregnancy, the former ABC host gave birth.

“I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!” she wrote on Instagram about her 14-week bump in December 2019.

In February 2020, she and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, used pink confetti to announce the gender of their child.

In September 2017, Nilsson married Byrne in California, four months after the hairstylist proposed.

Following her split from Bachelorette alum Brady Toops, the two began dating in 2016.

On Chris Soules’ season of the show, the California native made her Bachelor Nation debut as a contestant.

