Brittana Forever: Celebrating Naya Rivera’s Unparalleled Contribution to the LGBTQ Community

Naya Rivera’s Incalculable Contribution to the Queer Community: Brittana Forever

In the nearly two years since Naya Rivera’s tragic death, LGBTQ(plus) fans have shown how influential her groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee was.

“I’ve had the incredible fortune of portraying a character on television who has meant so much to so many people in the LGBTQ community,” she says.

Away from the screen, I am a feminist who believes in equality and equal rights for all.

Receiving such love and touching stories in response to my portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Naya Rivera did not take the impact her work on Glee had on fans of the show lightly, as she stated in this love letter to the LGBTQ(plus) community written for Billboard in 2017.

During the Fox hit’s six-year run from 2009 to 2015, viewers watched as Rivera’s Santana struggled with her sexuality, eventually finding lasting love with BFF Brittany (Heather Morris) in what series creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan referred to as “one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television.”

“Naya understood what ‘Brittana’ meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time,” they continued in their statement, which was released after her death was confirmed in 2020.

“Naya made certain that Santana’s love for Brittany was always expressed with dignity, strength, and pure intentions.

The girls who reached out to tell Naya how much Santana and Brittany’s love affected them always moved her.

It was clear that Naya owed them—and all of her fans—a debt.

She possessed a unique blend of humility and unwavering faith in her abilities.”

Fans of the actress flooded the internet with loving tributes in the days after her death, which occurred after an afternoon spent on Lake Piru in California with son Josey went tragically wrong.

“I can’t begin to express how much Naya Rivera has influenced my life.

I was able to accept myself for who I am because of her portrayal of Santana,” Twitter user @meghanxgrace wrote.

