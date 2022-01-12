Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules Is Smashing Her Weight Loss Goals – ‘I’ve Already Lost 7 Pounds and I’m Super Excited,’ she says.

Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules Is Smashing Her Weight Loss Goals – ‘I’ve Already Lost 7 Pounds and I’m Super Excited’ (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules admits she’s surprised at how quickly she’s losing weight after giving birth, revealing she’s lost seven pounds in just 11 days on Jenny Craig.

Cartwright said she’s noticed a significant difference in her energy level since becoming a spokesperson and ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program.

Her goal is to lose at least 30 pounds by the end of the year.

But she hadn’t expected it to come off so quickly.

“The food is incredible,” she exclaimed.

“And since that photo of me, I’ve already lost seven pounds.”

I was surprised to learn that it had already reached seven pounds.

So it’s like I’m doing really well and I’m proud of myself,” she said, adding, “I’m super excited” about the early results.

“Everyone told me how good the food was before I even started,” she said of Max Up.

“It’s also quite tasty.”

But everyone I spoke with agreed that the food was excellent.

And I’m glad there’s a private coach available.

It’s incredibly simple to follow along with your coach on the app.

It just makes everything so simple.

You know, just throw it in the microwave and you’re good to go for your meal.

As a result, it seemed like it was a perfect fit for my life.”

Cartwright is an amazing cook, as Vanderpump Rules fans know, and she’s cooking for her husband, Jax Taylor, and their baby Cruz.

“You can add certain things to any of the meals,” she explained.

“For example, you can include fruits and vegetables.”

As long as it fits into your plan, I can add chicken breast.”

“And your coach gives you a grocery list of all the different things you can put with your meal,” she continued.

“And everything is in order for you.”

As a result, it’s ideal.

Because Jax is starting to eat people’s food, I cook for him and Cruz.

As a result, I continue to prepare a lot of food for them.”

Cartwright said he’s trying to cut back on his Taco Bell habit to help Taylor.

“He’s definitely assisting me by not snacking and not ordering a ton of food,” she explained.

“He’s also trying to eat healthier.”

And he’s made it clear that he’ll be putting the plan to the test soon.”

Cartwright has a home gym thanks to the couple’s efforts.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Cartwright Cauchi 💛 (@brittany)