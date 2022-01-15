Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules opens up about being a father to Jax Taylor, and she’s already planning Baby Cruz’s birthday (exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright expressed her admiration for how Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has embraced fatherhood, describing him as a hands-on father.

When Cartwright announced she would be the new spokesperson for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program, she talked about Taylor’s role as a father.

Taylor is considering giving the program a try because she liked the newfound energy she got from it in just a few days.

While Taylor may be pondering nutrition options, she claims he doesn’t need to make any changes as a father to their son Cruz.

Cartwright joked that he was aware that some fans had reservations about Taylor as a father.

However, she stated that they have been co-parenting their son.

What surprised her the most was how quickly Taylor accepted his new role as a father.

“He always said he wouldn’t want to be home alone with the baby until he was six months old because he was too scared,” she said.

“But he just stepped in and got right over that stuff,” she added.

“I’ll say, ‘Can you change his diaper?’ He’ll do anything.”

And it happened so quickly.

He seemed to pick things up quickly.

And he did an outstanding job, and I am extremely proud of him.”

Cartwright’s weight loss journey has also gotten a lot of support from Taylor.

“He’s definitely assisting me by not snacking and not ordering a lot of food,” she explained.

“He’s also attempting to eat more healthily.

And he’s made it clear that he’ll be putting the plan to the test soon.”

Cartwright may have been taken aback by how quickly Taylor became a hands-on father, but he had been looking forward to fatherhood for a long time.

“I’m so determined to be the best father I can be — I want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, and every ballerina class,” he says.

Taylor told Men’s Health in 2018, long before Cartwright became pregnant, that “my father was there.”

“I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do, partied my brains out, and traveled the globe.”

It’s time for the next chapter of my life to begin.”

He’s also openly discussed the possibility of leaving Los Angeles and relocating to a location between Kentucky and Michigan to be closer to his family.

A move, according to Cartwright, is possible but unlikely in the near future.

“It most certainly is…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.