Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, claims she’s being “attacked” online following the Chiefs’ celebration.

Brittany Matthews is facing backlash for her reaction to her fiancé Patrick Mahomes’ NFL playoff victory.

After some fans took issue with the way Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, celebrated the team’s dramatic overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan 23, she clapped back.

“I just wish I could do whatever I wanted without being attacked every week,” she wrote on Twitter in January.

Matthews posted a video from her box seats after the Chiefs won the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, in which she pops a whole bottle of champagne and douses fans below in bubbly.

“Oops,” Matthews wrote alongside the video of the rowdy moment on Twitter.

The 26-year-old fitness influencer was quickly chastised on social media, implying that many of the unsuspecting fans inside Arrowhead Stadium may not have wanted to be soaked in champs at the end of the game.

Some even accused her of injecting alcohol into the bodies of children and inflicting “frost bite or hypothermia” on fans in the subzero temperatures.

Despite the backlash, several members of the (hashtag)ChiefsKingdom have defended Brittany.

“Those complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have obviously never won anything,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Just putting it out there.”

“Accurate,” Brittney said in response to the encouraging tweet.

She also retweeted a tweet that read, “Imagine your team winning in one of the greatest NFL games ever…

After that, Brittany complains about how devoted, excited, and proud she is of her man and this team.

“You guys are strange…”

Brittany is still the athlete’s biggest supporter, having gotten engaged to her high school sweetheart, Patrick, 26, in September 2020.

They have an 11-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who they are planning to marry this year.

Brittany is looking forward to seeing the Chiefs play the Bengals next weekend.

The winner will compete in the Super Bowl against either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

The big game will be held in Los Angeles in February.

During the halftime show, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Eminem perform.

