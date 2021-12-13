Brittany Snow gushes over her ‘rare’ bond with the ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars, saying, “We’ve seen each other grow.”

Brittany Snow gushes about her ‘rare’ bond with the ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars, saying, “We’ve seen each other grow.”

Brittany Snow and her Pitch Perfect co-stars developed a special friendship that has lasted through life’s highs and lows after working together in the 2012 comedy — and its two sequels.

“We’ve seen each other grow so much over such a long period of time, but also because so many different things happened to us: we got married, we got divorced, we’ve been through struggles, we’ve had highs and lows, and we’ve really kind of changed and grown into women,” the John Tucker Must Die actress, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 9, while promoting her September Letters program with cofounder Jaspre Guest.

“I believe that going through something like that with other people binds you together in some way.”

“We don’t take that lightly,” Snow continued, “and we call each other out on our nonsense, and we’re like a family.”

So finding people [who become]so special to you and holding on to them is extremely rare.”

Despite the fact that the former co-stars — Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, and Anna Camp — haven’t worked together since Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017, Snow says she’s up for another sequel.

“I think we’d all [do it],” the alum of Almost Family told Us.

“I truly believe that we all would because, you know, doing something that allows you to spend three or four months with your best friends, dancing and singing, can’t be bad.”

Wilson, 41, continues to amaze fans with his recent weight loss and body transformation, and the Someone Great actress couldn’t help but gush about him.

“She’s always been inspirational,” the Floridian added.

“And what I admire about her journey is that she didn’t do it for any other reason than to be as empowered as possible — and she is.”

The loyal friends have always had each other’s backs.

For her part, the 36-year-old Into the Woods actress previously revealed.

