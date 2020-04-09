Broadway theaters extend closing on Covid-19 through June

Broadway announced this Wednesday that it will extend its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic for two more months – until June 7, which could lead to the cancellation of the rest of the season of the theater mecca of the United States.

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of the Broadway public and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” he said in a statement. the president of the Broadway League, Charlotte St Martin.

“Broadway will always remain at the heart of the Big Apple,” added Martin, who said they look forward to the time when you can “experience live theater again.”

The new Broadway League announcement comes less than a month after the initial closing of its plays, which was originally to last 30 days and was decided when New York authorities banned congregations of more than 50 people for the spread of the virus.

Just over two weeks ago, the postponement until further notice of the Tony Awards, considered the Oscars of the theater, was also announced due to the coronavirus, which has forced the delay or cancellation of a long list of cultural events in the United States.

This Wednesday it was also reported that the New York Drama Desk Awards, considered the Tony’s prelude, would announce their winners online on May 31, without holding the event that annually brings together the Broadway and Off Broadway community, theatrical productions smaller in size.

In this award ceremony, in addition, only the works that had been released until March 11, when the closure of the theaters was announced, will be considered, leaving a total of 16 productions that were scheduled to premiere before summer. .