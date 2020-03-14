Broadway’s Laura Benanti Asks Kids to Share School Performances After Coronavirus Cancellations

Attention any and all theatre kids: Broadway star Laura Benanti wants to hear you sing!

With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing school districts to cancel class, many students find themselves unable to rehearse for plays, musicals and other productions.

In fact, many of the biggest shows on and off Broadway have been cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus.

But for those looking for some feel good content—and some amazing talent to meet and share—Laura is here to help.

“Well this is all insane. Very few people are at work. Most of my stuff is getting cancelled because I’m in the business of being around a lot of people as most of us are and this may seem silly but I know that a lot of high schools were going to have their musicals and those musicals got cancelled and that is a bummer because I know for so many of us—I know for me my high school musical was a lifesaver,” she shared in a social media video. “So if you would like to sing a song that you are not going to get to sing now and tag me, I want to see you. I want to hear it.”

Using the tag #SunshineSongs, students across America have been encouraged to share clips from rehearsals and practice.

Fortunately, many have chosen to participate leaving even more social media users inspired and entertained.

“Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots,” Laura explained on Twitter. “If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!!”

She added, “Sending all my love and black market toilet paper.”

The Coronavirus has affected many working in Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Production on movies and shows including The Price Is Right and The Bachelorette have been halted while Live Nation Entertainment has suspended all tours.

And yes, Broadway in New York has been affected. “Under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will suspend all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatregoing public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry,” a statement read. “Performances will commence the week of April 13, 2020.”