Brock and I didn’t take over Raquel and James’ engagement weekend with secret wedding plans, according to Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay clapped back at the idea that she and Brock Davies stole Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement weekend spotlight by sharing their own engagement news with the group — and planning a secret wedding on the same trip.

On Tuesday, January 18, the 36-year-old actress tweeted, “I’m not sure if you know, but we’re filming a television show.”

“We still had two days of filming left to tell our story to our friends.”

“Announcement at a llama farm shouldn’t have taken away from their engagement party,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued.

Brock, Scheana’s fiancé, raised some eyebrows during the Vanderpump Rules season 9 finale, which aired on Tuesday.

Scheana and Brock, 31, revealed they were already engaged during the episode, but chose not to tell anyone because they were celebrating James, 29, proposing to Raquel, 27, during the getaway.

Viewers learned that Brock had planned to marry Scheana over the same weekend as the DJ and the former pageant queen’s proposal played out.

(Raquel and James got engaged in May 2021 but broke up seven months later.)

Although Scheana and Brock decided not to marry in the finale, the Homebody App cofounder did spill the beans about their original plan while James and Raquel were not present, angering the entire group. (Us Weekly confirmed the engagement news in July 2021 after Scheana was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.)

Following the airing of the episode, some fans accused the “Scheananigans” podcast host of stealing the show and taking advantage of her friends’ hospitality.

The West Covina, California, native, on the other hand, denied wanting to upset Raquel — who had asked Scheana to be one of her bridesmaids during the episode — or James with her own good news.

After the finale, the “Good as Gold” singer tweeted, “She was ALL I was thinking about and the reason I didn’t want to do anything.”

“I must have said a hundred times that I don’t want to upset Raquel.”

Also, why didn’t we inform her that we were engaged?”

Scheana went on to say that she and the Australian native chose to keep their news to themselves for a variety of reasons.

