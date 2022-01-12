Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s Relationship Timeline

The History of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Relationship

Scheana Shay found something special with Brock Davies after a string of ups and downs in her dating life.

On the Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, she married Mike Shay in 2014 and filed for divorce two years later.

Scheana reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Valletta, in 2016, and their relationship was documented on the reality show.

Later, the singer was linked to Robby Hayes, a Bachelorette alum.

Scheana found love with Davies in November 2019, according to Us Weekly, after she teased a new romance in her life previously.

“I feel like I’ve been single for so long because they were the Robs and the Adams and the douchebags and all the Bachelor guys,” she told Us at the time. “It’s like, I was the one putting in so much effort, and I’ve never had someone treat me the way I deserve and treat people the way I treat people.”

“So with this one, I’m like, you know what? We’ll see where this goes, and I’m going to ride it out in the hopes that he’ll be a keeper!”

As their relationship progressed, the Californian continued to wax poetic about her time with the personal trainer.

“[Brock] takes care of me; I’ve never been with anyone who made me feel so loved and secure.”

Scheana told Us exclusively in February 2020, “We’re a good fit for each other.”

“We both have loud, outspoken personalities, so we get on each other’s nerves at times,” she says, “but any issue we’ve ever had was resolved in less than 30 minutes.”

However, before going public with Davies on social media, the podcast host chose to wait a few months.

She wrote on Instagram in April 2020, “I’ve waited a while to actually post something w my BF bc negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating.”

“BUT, it’s been 7 months, and I’ve never been happier!! I’m finally ready to share our relationship as something more than a highlight of stories on here.”

Scheana admitted that she was ready to start a family with the rugby player as the pair shared glimpses of their strong bond on social media.

“I want at least two, and he already has two,” says the singer of “Good As Gold.”

