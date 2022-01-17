Brody Jenner, a Kardashian stepbrother, has raised eyebrows after going on a live rant while shirtless and drinking tequila at 6 a.m.

After going on a live rant while shirtless and drinking tequila at 6 a.m., Kardashian stepbrother Brody Jenner has sparked concern.

During an early morning rant on Instagram, BRODY Jenner went on a rampage against vaccinations and the importance of natural immunity.

While drinking what appeared to be a hard seltzer for which he is a spokesman, the shirtless Kardashian step brother rambled on, sometimes incoherently.

The 38-year-old went on a profanity-laced tirade in a dark room with his camera aimed up at his face, first about injecting small children:

“Why are we testing this on five-year-olds?”

“We’re injecting something into them to mess with their immune system.”

He then moved on to natural immunity and, in his opinion, the paucity of research on the subject.

“On natural immunity, there are no studies.”

That’s the saddest, most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard.

“I’m curious, guys, why do you believe that is?”

“We’re breeding hypochondriacs,” he added, “and it’s f**king disgusting and sad.”

Brody revealed that he is not vaccinated and that he has had Covid “at least four times,” according to him.

He claims that he is not opposed to the vaccine, but that he is opposed to forcing it on children who do not have a say in the matter.

“Get the vaccine if you want to get the vaccine.”

“Get the booster if you want to get the booster,” he argued.

“Do not give it to kids who don’t have access to it.”

As he spoke, there was a polarized reaction in the chat room.

“What am I watching? I used to like Brody, but he’s off his rocker,” one person said.

“Any parent who knowingly allows their child to get this shot should have their children taken away from them,” one person said, agreeing with the model.

Amber Davis, Brody’s former girlfriend, chimed in, calling her ex a “fruitcake.”

Brody is no stranger to tumult, having been involved in a brawl in Las Vegas just last August.

The Hills: New Beginnings star got into a fight while partying in Sin City after a random man charged at him and his friends at OMNIA Nightclub in Caesar’s Palace.

According to TMZ, the man went after Brody and placed him in a headlock.

Brody fought off the assailant with the help of his friends and security, eventually pinning him to the ground.

Brody attempted to fight off the man and even foot stomped him before the two men were separated, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Security was able to de-escalate the situation, but no one involved in the violent brawl was arrested.

The event lasted…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.