Broken Bones, Torn Tendons, and Lightning Strikes Injured Stars on Set

Broken Bones, Torn Tendons, and Lightning Strikes Among the Stars Injured on Set

Some actors and actresses have injured themselves while attempting their own stunts, while others have been injured due to circumstances beyond their control.

One of the most terrifying examples is Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien, who was seriously injured on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure and needed half a year to recover — and even then, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to return.

In September 2017, the actor told Vulture, “I’d lost a lot of function, just in my daily routine.”

“I couldn’t even handle social situations, let alone show up and be responsible for work every day.”

Long days on set, delivering a performance, and carrying a film… it’s enough to make your hands sweat.”

“Nothing inside of you wants to go back to that,” he continued.

It took a lot of digging past my gut instincts about not wanting to finish it because of the trauma I had gone through to realize that I did want to finish it.”

Ruby Rose recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she had “six to 12 weeks of chronic pain” after stunts on set resulted in two herniated discs, putting her at risk of paralysis.

“It was terrifying,” she continued.

O’Brien and Rose aren’t the only ones in this situation.

Scroll down to find out which Jesus impersonator was struck by lightning, which action star nearly quit acting during his recovery, which Emmy winner suffered a “corset-related injury,” and which other celebrities ended up in the hospital after freak set accidents.

