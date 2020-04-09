Broken destinies aboard the Latham 47

In tourist brochures on Norway, the port of Tromsø, in the far north of the country, is described as the place “Where does the arctic adventure begin”. It’s true today, it was true almost a hundred years ago. Out of confinement, tourists go hunting for the northern lights, beyond the Arctic Circle. In 1928, we set off again to explore lands still unknown, a white desert, mysterious and bearer of legends. We opened roads there, we accumulated records. We got lost too, we often died there. In the harbor, a redwood house, the Polar Museum, tells the adventures of these heroes of the polar expedition, including probably the most famous of them, the Norwegian Roald Amundsen.

Latham 47 stops responding evokes this legend, but also the adventure of another hero, less known and less celebrated. Monday, June 18, 1928, in Tromsø, the weather is doubtful, low cloud cover and strong winds. René Guilbaud, lieutenant of the French navy and pilot emeritus, 37 years old, takes off at the controls of this Latham 47. This seaplane, ultramodern at the time, is still being tested to prepare a record for the crossing East-West transatlantic.

The title of the book betrays the outcome. The Latham 47 will not return from its mission. He will be lost “Body and property”, with the whole crew on board, the pilot René Guilbaud, his two co-pilots, Leif Dietrichson and Albert Cavelier de Cuverville, the mechanic Gilbert Brazy, the radio Emile Valette and … the explorer Roald Amundsen, 56 years old. This Monday, June 18, 1928, at 6:45 p.m., the aircraft will have launched its last message: “From Latham 47: don’t quit listening. Next communication. “ But nothing will follow. Just the silence, the absence and the questions.

The seaplane did not set out to set a record but for a rescue mission. He sought to reach the Italian explorer Umberto Nobile and his team, stranded on the ice after the crash of their airship. Nobile will eventually be saved and will live the rest of his life chased by the accusation of having caused the death of the greatest Norwegian explorer of all time and the other five crew members of the Latham 47.

Hervé Guilbaud, a former journalist at Agence France-Presse, is a distant cousin of the pilot René Guilbaud. He describes in detail this failed rescue, and the geopolitical undersides of these passionate adventures, the rivalry between these explorers with oversized egos, between Nobile, from a fascist Italy, and Amundsen, the Norwegian swollen with pride. He also describes with happiness and impressive technical thoroughness this incredible period of innovation, the design of the first airships, that of seaplanes.

In recent days, our confined skies are no longer streaked with dozens of white lines of aircraft vapors. This book takes us back to a time, ultimately not so long ago, when a single cuckoo in the sky, a single white line each time looked like a small miracle, carrying heroic and often tragic stories.

Sonia Delesalle-Stolper

Hervé Guilbaud Latham 47 stops responding Marine anchor, 240 pp., € 22 (ebook: € 10.99).