Bron Breakker of WWE NXT Talks About A Potential Roman Reigns Match

Bron Breakker of WWE NXT discusses a possible match with Roman Reigns.

While the NXT 2.0 era is still in its early stages, there are a few wrestlers who have already demonstrated their star potential, one of whom is without a doubt Bron Breakker.

Breakker debuted like a mac truck, delivering punchy promos and two back-to-back excellent matches against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Now that he’ll be in his first WarGames match on Sunday, some fans are already speculating on what his future might hold at Raw or SmackDown, and some have speculated on what a match against Roman Reigns might entail.

Breakker was asked about the Reigns match on The Bump, and he said the following.

“A fight is a fight man,” Breakker said at the end of the day.

“It makes no difference…it could be Roman standing across from me.”

Brock is a possibility.

I couldn’t care less who it is in this match; we’re going to war in a cage with no way out.

They’re slamming the doors shut.

It’s WarGames, man. They’re giving us tables and weapons.”

Could @bronbreakkerwwe face (hashtag)[email protected] in the ring one day? @HeymanHustle(hashtag)WWETheBumppic.twitter.com4btwexmBPM

Breakker will compete in the Men’s WarGames match on Sunday, alongside NXT 2.0 stars Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

They’ll face a team that can best be described as We Are NXT because it’s made up of people who have defined the Black and Gold brand for so long.

This includes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight, and they recently gave a passionate promo that mentioned the black and gold as well as Ciampa and Gargano’s previous tag team DIY, which was absolute gold for longtime fans.

Gargano has reportedly signed an extension that will keep him in NXT until the end of WarGames, but his future in the company is unknown at this time.

According to reports, WWE has expressed interest in re-signing him and has made him an offer, but he has yet to sign the contract.

Candice LeRae, Gargano’s wife, is expected to stay in NXT for a while longer, as her contract technically expires in 2022, but her time away due to her pregnancy is expected to factor in…

