Bronx, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s 13-year-old son, is all grown up in a birthday tribute to his parents.

In honor of Bronx’s 13th birthday, Ashlee Simpson and ex-husband Pete Wentz shared a sweet message along with a photo of their eldest son.

So much change in such a short time!

Bronx, Ashlee Simpson Ross and ex-husband Pete Wentz’s son, turned 13 over the weekend, and the “Pieces of Me” singer couldn’t help but gush about his achievement.

“This is number 13.”

“Happy Bronx birthday!” Ashlee wrote in a Nov.

Instagram has 21 posts.

“You’re the coolest adolescent I’ve ever met.

I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU” A black and white photo of Ashlee and her teen snuggled up on the couch was posted next to the post, making for an extra sweet mother-son moment.

And Ashlee wasn’t the only one who wished the birthday boy a happy birthday.

Famous friends, in fact, expressed their surprise and gratitude in the comments section.

Rachel Zoe wrote, “OMG 13.”

“Stop!!! Omg it feels like yesterday he was in your belly,” Mary Phillips, a makeup artist, added.

Evan Ross, Bronx’s stepfather, also joined in the festivities.

“BRONX HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING! LOVE U,” the Atlanta actor wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of him and the teen.

Ashlee showed fans how quickly her son was growing over the summer.

The 37-year-old posted a photo of herself and Bronx from a fun day at Universal Studios in August.

“Summer days with my son! [red heart emoji]” It’s hard to miss that Bronx is the same height as his mother in the photo.

Bronx is the firstborn child of his parents.

Since splitting up with Pete in 2011, Ashlee and her husband Evan have welcomed two children, Jagger Snow, 6, and Ziggy Blue, one year old.

Pete Camper and his wife Meagan Camper have two children, Saint Lazslo, 7, and Marvel Jane, 3.

