Brooke%20Shields%20Is%20%27Obsessed%27%20With%20This%20Anti-Aging%20Serum%20That%2041%20Cuts%20Damage

Many celebrities who are known for looking young at any age are notorious for keeping their secrets hidden.

It’s just a fact! Honestly, even if they did, most of Us wouldn’t be able to afford our full skincare routines.

Brooke Shields, one of the most famous and virtually ageless A-listers, looks just as amazing today as she did when she was at the height of her stardom.

The 55-year-old’s skin is flawless, and she previously told Redbook that this SkinCeuticals bestseller is one of her anti-aging go-to serums!

SkinCeuticals is offering free shipping on the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum.

You won’t find a serum as potent and powerful as this one anywhere else, according to customer reviews.

SkinCeuticals has a patented formula that combines powerful forms of topical vitamins to help your skin fight the signs of aging every day.

It contains 15% L-ascorbic acid, which is the skin-penetrating form of vitamin C, as well as vitamin E and ferulic acid, which help your skin fight free radical damage on a daily basis.

These three ingredients help to neutralize harmful agents like UVAUVB rays and ozone pollution, which can cause premature aging.

This serum claims to help reduce free radical damage by up to 41%, which is incredible!

Because this is a daytime serum, it’s light enough to use and wear all afternoon without feeling greasy or clogged.

It’s appropriate for all skin types, but it’s especially beneficial for those with dry or sensitive skin.

This serum not only helps to prevent future signs of aging, but it also helps to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles that are already present.

Vitamin C is a proven way to brighten your complexion for a more youthful glow, as well as firming and reducing your skin.

