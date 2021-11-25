Brooke is Torn Between Two Lovers — And Breaking All The Rules? ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke is Torn Between Two Lovers — And Breaking All The Rules?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful haven’t seen a true love triangle in a long time.

Sure, we were teased with the idea of a Finn-Paris romance.

But thank God that fizzled out, because the Paris-Thomas-Zende situation is far more explosive.

Then there was the Quinn-Carter-Eric saga, which was more of an “open relationship” than a “triangle,” and there was even a point where it might have turned into a square thanks to Katie!

Did we really need a remake of the Steffy-Hope-Finn triangle? No, ma’am.

Let’s try pairing Steffy Forrester with someone other than Liam.

Brooke, on the other hand, has the opportunity to form a love triangle with her old thing and her new thing this time around.

And we, as fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, are entitled to it! Will she choose Ridge or Deacon? Let’s see if we can figure it out.

[Warning: upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may contain spoilers.]

Hope and Deacon will spend a lot of time together on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

(They have a lot of catching up to do.) They’ll make a deal about seeing each other at some point, which will give Brooke pause, at least at first.

Brooke isn’t the only one who doesn’t like this new “arrangement,” according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Liam, Hope’s husband, isn’t a fan of Daddy Dearest getting too close to the kids.

Apart from Deacon’s is-he-or-isn’t-he addiction, he’s teaming up with Sheila Carter, the worst person in Los Angeles.

Between the two of them, Hope has her hands full.

That isn’t all.

Despite the fact that Ridge has done an excellent job as Hope’s “father figure,” he is not her biological father.

Ridge and Hope had started fighting the moment Deacon entered the frame in previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

As a result, there was a lot of friction between the two of them.

However, according to a different report from the same source,

