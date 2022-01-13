Brooke Shields’ (dollar)110 ‘Desert Island’ Product Is the Key to Her Glowing Skin, Soft Lips, and Healthy Brows

Brooke Shields’ (dollar)110 ‘Desert Island’ Product Is Her Secret to Glowing Skin, Healthy Brows, and Soft Lips

Brooke Shields is a beauty icon in the making, so it was time to take notes when she decided to share her entire skincare routine.

She didn’t just give us tidbits about how she keeps her skin soft, but she also revealed one of her biggest brow secrets (!!).

The 56-year-old revealed that while she gets her brows microbladed to keep them looking dark, she also uses her “desert island” product to keep them healthy in a Harper’s Bazaar “Go To Bed With Me” video on Tuesday, January 11.

The True Botanicals Radiance Oil, which costs (dollar)110, is what you’re looking for.

The nutrient-rich product is great for addressing fine lines and dry skin, but the Blue Lagoon actress takes it to a whole new level, saying in the video, “It can be used on my hair, I sometimes put it on my lips, I definitely put it on my eyebrows, and I feel like I [can be]multipurpose with it.”

The product’s “heavenly” scent doesn’t hurt either.

She continued, “The Radiance Oil smells like jasmine, neroli, and rose.”

Shields, who is a new True Botanicals spokesperson, also uses four other products from the company on a regular basis.

She uses the “rich and creamy” Cleansing Balm, the “unbelievable” Immunity Serum, and the “delicious” Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream religiously.

Shields’ regimen includes a fantastic skin care lineup, but she also has a team of dermatologists on standby to help her with other issues.

She told Glamour that she uses Fraxel lasers to treat “sun damage and sun spots,” peels to brighten her skin, and a “really powerful laser treatment” to get rid of a tattoo.

“I don’t want to change my face shape,” she stated.

“All I want is for my skin to be of the highest quality possible.”

I have lines around my mouth, but touching them up would make me look unrecognizable.”

On an episode of Watch What in September 2019, Shields talked about her approach to plastic surgery.

