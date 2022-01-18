Brooke Shields’ favorite “Desert Island” pick is this multipurpose oil.

Brooke Shields’ top ‘Desert Island’ pick would be this multipurpose oil.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

At the end of the day, it’s critical to remove all of our makeup and give our skin a spa treatment.

Even if Brooke Shields admits to not always removing all of her makeup at the end of the day, she understands.

Even if you only have the energy for a two-step routine, having great skincare products can be a huge motivator!

Naturally, the less energy you have, the more powerful, effective, and multi-beneficial your products must be.

First and foremost, you’ll require a cleanser.

This is an absolute must.

However, you don’t want to cleanse and then wake up with your skin feeling stripped and dry.

As a last step, you’ll need something like this oil!

Nordstrom is offering the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil for (dollar)110 with free shipping!

Shields recently revealed her five-step evening skincare routine in a Harper’s Bazaar Go To Bed With Me video.

Because she is the face of True Botanicals, the model and actress used all of the brand’s products.

The Renew Pure Radiance Oil is her favorite.

“The scent is just heavenly,” she said, describing the jasmine, neroli, and rose notes.

“I smeared it all over my face, lips, nose, and even my eyes.”

“If I were going to be on a desert island, I think the thing that I would want the most is the Radiance Oil because it can be used on my hair, it can be used — I sometimes put it on my lips, I definitely put it on my brows,” the star of A Castle for Christmas revealed later in the video.

And I feel like I could use it for a variety of things.”

At Nordstrom, you can get the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil for (dollar)110 with free shipping! It’s also available on Amazon!

This high-end oil may seem pricey, but given how much it can do, it may be well worth it — especially when you see your glowing skin.

This oil is said to improve hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

This Multipurpose Oil Would Be Brooke Shields’ Top ‘Desert Island’ Pick