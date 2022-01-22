Brooke Shields is proud of the controversial film that launched her career as a child sex worker when she was 11 years old.

Brooke Shields is proud of the tumultuous film that launched her career as a child sex worker when she was 11 years old.

Brooke Shields is a pop culture icon who starred in some of the most iconic films of the 1970s and 1980s.

The actress, who began her career as a child model, made headlines several times in her early years because of the shocking subject matter in some of her films.

Shields’ 1978 film Pretty Baby, about a child prostitute, was particularly controversial when it was released.

Shields, on the other hand, has refused to criticize the film, claiming that it had an indelible impact on her life and career.

[email protected] 1982 pic.twitter.comfKq9Wdh6bi fKq9Wdh6bi fKq9Wdh6bi fKq9Wdh6bi fKq9Wdh6bi fKq9W

Shields was born in the year 1965 in the city of New York.

Shields, a stunningly beautiful baby, began modeling before she was one year old, appearing in commercials for brands like Ivory Soap, according to IMDb.

Shields continued to model throughout her toddler years, all while pursuing a career in show business.

Shields landed her first acting role in the film Annie Hall when she was 11 years old, but her part was ultimately cut from the final cut.

Shields appeared in Louis Malle’s highly controversial film Pretty Baby a year later.

Violet, a child prostitute living in New Orleans’ red-light district, is the protagonist of the film.

According to IMDb, several critics slammed the film as “child pornography,” referring to Shields’ nude scenes when she was still a teenager.

Despite the controversy, Pretty Baby received widespread acclaim, and it is widely credited with launching Shields’ long-running acting career.

00wR5HTNoX 00wR5HTNoX 00wR5HTNoX 00wR5HTNoX 00wR5HTNoX

In the years that followed, Shields appeared in a number of other contentious films, including Blue Lagoon and Endless Love.

Pretty Baby, on the other hand, would become the defining role of her early career, and Shields is still asked about it.

Shields expressed her pride in the film and her role in it in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair.

“It was the best creative project I’ve ever worked on, the best group of people I’ve ever worked with…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.