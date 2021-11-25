Brooke Shields Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have?

How much money is Brooke Shields worth?

Brooke Shields is a multi-talented actress and model who has dominated the modeling and acting worlds since she was a child.

Shields will always be remembered for her iconic Calvin Klein ads and controversial film roles.

Shields has spent the last few years focusing her efforts on promoting wellness among women all over the world.

Her newest venture is an inspiring space where women can come together for helpful advice and new experiences.

Brooke Shields has been in the public eye since she was 11 months old, when she landed her first modeling job.

Her illustrious career began with an Ivory soap commercial, and she made her first major film appearance in 1978.

Pretty Baby, a dark film about a child forced into prostitution, starred Shields as a child forced into prostitution.

She continued to work on jobs that pushed the boundaries, such as Calvin Klein jeans advertisements.

Shields was 14 years old at the time, and CK’s tagline was “You want to know what stands between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Although some thought the innuendo in those advertisements was inappropriate for such a young model, she became one of the brand’s most recognizable faces.

Shields went on to play leading roles in films such as Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, both of which were controversial.

Both movies featured several nude scenes and were criticized for employing such young actors.

Shields enrolled at Princeton University in 1983 to study French literature.

She had already proven to be a capable student.

Shields’ senior thesis, The Initiation: From Innocence to Experience: The Pre-AdolescentAdolescent Journey in the Films of Louis Malle, Pretty Baby, and Lacombe Lucien, was based on her experiences in the entertainment industry.

Shields continued to act, mostly on television, in the following years.

She appeared on The Muppet Show, Saturday Night Live, and Friends as a guest star.

She also appeared on Broadway in Grease and Cabaret.

Shields has a net worth of (dollar)40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shields’ face became associated with the La-Z-Boy furniture brand in 2010.

The actor and model was named La-Z-Boy’s new brand ambassador, with the furniture company hoping to reach a wider audience.

Shields’ new line of stylish, comfortable pieces was designed for young mothers and homemakers who wanted warm, cozy…

