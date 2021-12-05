Brooke Shields on Having Confidence in Her 50s and Having an ‘I Don’t Give a Sh*t’ Attitude

Brooke Shields Talks About Her 50s Confidence and Having an ‘I Don’t Give a Sh*t’ Attitude

A Castle for Christmas, starring Brooke Shields, is currently in theaters.

Shields is embracing life at 56 years old and has no desire to compare herself to twentysomethings, despite Hollywood’s preference for a younger demographic.

Shields stars as Sophie Brown, an American fiction author who flees to Scotland to escape a scandal while also tracing her roots in the Netflix holiday film A Castle for Christmas.

She is soon smitten by a magnificent castle and must contend with the owner (Cary Elwes).

Shields recognized herself in the role right away, telling The Guardian that many women in their 50s, like Sophie, “are taking their lives into their own hands.”

They’ve raised children and are now entering this new phase, which comes with a lot of power.”

Shields has a newfound self-assuredness at an older age, after decades of appearing in film, television, and as a model.

The Blue Lagoon star commented, “There’s a level of confidence, a level of ‘I don’t give a sh*t.”

“My friends are empty-nesters and new moms who say, ‘I’m this age, but there’s so much more for me to do.’

And I’m capable of it, as well as self-sufficient.”

Brooke Shields on Her Strenuous Workout Routine: ‘To Be Fit, I Have to Work Really Hard.’

Shields rose to prominence as a child model before going on to star in films such as Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon.

She later starred on Broadway and hosted her own sitcom, Suddenly Susan, and became synonymous with the Calvin Klein label after her iconic denim campaign in 1980.

Shields said she feels more free now that she isn’t held to Hollywood’s high standards.

“I feel stronger, sexier, and less burdened by thoughts like, ‘Oh, what do they think of me?'” she explained.

“I’m not burdened in the way that I was for a long time.”

I still care about other people, but I don’t put myself in situations where I feel ‘less than.'”

Shields recently founded Beginning Is Now, an online platform for women of all ages.

