Brooke Shields used to make fun of herself so that other women wouldn’t be concerned about her with their husbands.

Brooke Shields used to make fun of herself so that other women wouldn’t have to worry about her with their husbands.

Brooke Shields began her career in the entertainment industry as a child and has been in it ever since.

The former model and actor rose to fame as a result of her controversial Calvin Klein ads, which drew widespread criticism.

Shields rose to fame as a result of the ad, but celebrity came at a price.

Shields recently admitted that she had to use self-deprecation to make friends because she didn’t want other women to be concerned about her getting cozy with their husbands.

Brooke Shields was only a teenager when she was hired by renowned designer Calvin Klein to star in 12 advertisements to promote his new line of jeans.

One of the advertisements starts with a shot of Shields’ crotch before moving on to her torso and face.

“What stands between me and my Calvins? Nothing,” Shields says famously.

She then went on to star in a series of obscenely sexy photographs by renowned photographer Richard Avedon.

The goal for the company was to break into the women’s jeans market, which Klein hoped to dominate.

Avedon had previously worked with Shields for Vogue, and he chose her to star in the Calvin ads because of their friendship.

The sensual ads didn’t sit well with the public back then, as innocent as the shots and commercials may appear in today’s world.

Viewers went crazy after the commercials aired, with many criticizing the brand for its sexually suggestive advertising.

The ad was also censored by several television stations due to its provocative nature.

Shields recalled the backlash, saying she was out of the country at the time the ad was released.

“Paparazzi and people screaming at me and screaming at my mother, ‘How could you?” she said. Despite the backlash, the ads were as successful as Klein had hoped, resulting in skyrocketing sales.

Recently, the former model reflected on the ordeal, calling it “ridiculous.”

Shields sat down with Marie Claire’s Sally Holmes and other women to discuss their careers, lives, and experiences.

Shields revealed during the conversation that she has always preferred to use self-deprecation to put other people at ease.

“Everyone has tried to cut me off at the knees, knock me down, or declare me as something that isn’t good enough all my life,” she said.

I used to self-deprecate in order to avoid being threatening to women.” Shields…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

