Brooke Shields uses a (dollar)10 find in her brow routine.

Brooke Shields has a (dollar)10 find in her brow routine.

Brooke Shields, a young actress who made weekly headlines, was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s.

Shields, a well-known fashion icon who starred in a number of contentious films, is still a force to be reckoned with today.

Shields’ signature full brows, for example, are just as striking today as they were in films like Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby, when she first burst onto the scene.

Shields opened up about her beauty routine in a recent Instagram video, revealing the low-cost brow product she uses to get her brows ready for the day.

According to IMDb, Shields began modeling at the age of 11 months, appearing in campaigns for brands such as Ivory Soap.

Shields, who was stunningly beautiful from a young age, continued modeling throughout her adolescence and adulthood, even as her acting career grew.

Shields was one of the most well-known faces in advertising in the 1980s, even collaborating with Calvin Klein on a series of iconic blue jean advertisements.

Shields was probably best known for her full, fluffy eyebrows when it came to beauty looks.

Shields was ahead of her time, popularizing the full brow in an era when pencil-thin brows were the norm.

She defied societal expectations by rocking her full brows in commercials and high-profile films.

Shields has maintained her iconic brows over the years, though she admitted in a recent Instagram video that she does enhance them with one inexpensive, but unexpected product.

Shields shared her quick beauty routine on Instagram recently, according to Page Six.

Shields said in the video, “Here’s how I create THE eyebrows! Thoughts, feelings, emotions?”

The small pencil, which costs (dollar)10.39 for a package of 12, can be found in art supply stores and is not a typical beauty item.

Shields admitted, “It’s actually for an artist to draw,” before showing fans how she uses the tiny pencil to fill in her brows.

Shields likes to use the Trish McEvoy Brow Pomade to finish off her brows after tracing and filling them in with the pencil.

