Brooke’s Alcoholism Draws Ridge Closer in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation

Speculation on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke’s Alcoholism Draws Ridge Closer

The Bold and the Beautiful is kicking off 2022 with a bang.

To end the year 2021, Brooke got wasted and kissed Deacon.

Grandmammy was caught kissing Deacon Claus by none other than little Douglas.

Brooke, on the other hand, is blaming the plonk for her embarrassment.

Her alcoholism was triggered by the champagne, and now she’s downing back shots.

This, believe it or not, does not deter Ridge.

Ridge may be closer to Brooke than ever before, according to the latest speculation.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

Brooke’s alcoholism is a recurring plotline on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge’s refusal to marry Caroline was one of the most infamous moments in her life.

Brooke’s alcoholism, however, was brought on by an accident this time.

Or, to put it another way, it didn’t happen because she planned it.

On the December 30 episode of the show, Brooke and Deacon had more than a little bit of the booze.

(Besides, why not.)

It’s New Year’s Eve, after all.) But there’s a catch: the booze lowers your inhibitions.

It actually lowered Brooke and Deacon’s inhibitions to the point where they engaged in a forbidden kiss.

And who should happen to catch them in the act but little Douglas? Because good old Deacon was dressed up as Santa Claus, it’s easy to believe that Brooke was caught kissing Santa Claus, as the song goes.

According to SoapHub, Brooke will wake up from New Year’s Eve with a head full of regrets on this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful.

On the Monday, January 3 episode of the show, Brooke is expected to reflect deeply on her life choices.

Brooke is hoping that her ex-boyfriend, Deacon, won’t make a big deal about the kiss they never should’ve had all over Los Angeles.

“Here, Brooke has two choices.

She can either hide her sins and hope that her secret remains hidden, or she can come clean, beg forgiveness, and seek help.

This is a pivotal moment that will demonstrate what kind of…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Just in case you needed to see this #BoldandBeautiful scene again pic.twitter.com/0rGUz0dcu8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2021