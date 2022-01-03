Brooke’s Regrets Are Deacon, and Sheila’s Blackmail Fuel on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sneak Peek

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s that you should never do anything you’ll regret later.

Brooke Logan is about to learn the hard way that this is not the case.

We saw her kissing Deacon Claus last week.

We later learned that Douglas had witnessed Granny kissing Deacon Claus.

And these regrets will bite her in the behind this week.

Brooke, you should’ve known better!

[Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

Brooke will wake up from New Year’s Eve with a head full of regrets, according to SoapHub.

On the Monday, January 3 episode of the show, Brooke is expected to reflect deeply on her life choices.

Brooke is hoping that her ex-boyfriend, Deacon, won’t make a big deal about the kiss they never should’ve had all over Los Angeles.

“Here, Brooke has two choices.

She can either hide her sins and hope that her secret remains hidden, or she can come clean, beg forgiveness, and seek help.

According to the outlet, “this is a watershed moment that will reveal Brooke’s true character.”

Right now, Deacon’s big mouth stands between Brooke and Ridge fully imploding (which seems all but inevitable at this point).

And, as much as Brooke would like to believe that Deacon is capable of keeping a secret, the evidence contradicts her.

According to Soaps.com, Brooke will be attempting to exorcise her demons in upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon and his little pal Sheila Carter are among the demons.

Brooke and Sheila don’t exactly have a sisterly bond, as fans of the show know.

Sheila, on the other hand, is itching to get even with Brooke.

Sheila will want nothing more than to take Brooke down in any way she can now that she has this information.

On the Wednesday, January 5 episode of the show, Sheila will pay a visit to her new bestie, Taylor’s, house.

Don’t be surprised if Sheila tries her hand at gardening…

