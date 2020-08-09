Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz hints they’ve secretly married with picture of his ‘wedding ring’

BROOKLYN Beckham’s fiancee Nicola Peltz has teased that they’ve secretly married with a picture of his ‘wedding ring’.

The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself and 21-year-old Brooklyn clutching onto a label last night.

In the photo, which is just a close-up of their hands, Brooklyn is wearing a striking gold band on his left ring finger.

The simple design is traditional of a man’s wedding ring, with a small diamond also appearing to be an extra detail in the jewellery.

Some of the aspiring photographer’s several tattoos are also on display – including the number 7 on his little finger.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement last month after less than a year of dating, with the oldest Beckham child designing a £350k engagement ring for his partner before he popped the question.

The blonde beauty has been wearing the stunning diamond ever since, with men traditionally not wearing a band until they are wed.

Brooklyn’s new ring has not been seen before, and in a photo posted to his mum Victoria’s Instagram page after Nicola’s snap he has his left hand covered up.

In the photo, Brooklyn is posing alongside his dad David and brothers Romeo, 17, and 15-year-old Cruz.

The family are smiling as they enjoy quality time together in an outdoor space filled with glowing lanterns, and Victoria captioned the pic: “My boys are back together ❤️❤️ @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham”.

Brooklyn has his right hand hiding his left in the photo, and is smiling coyly at the camera.

The Sun Online have contacted Brooklyn’s rep for comment.

Last month, we exclusively revealed that Posh and Becks were hoping to make Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day a huge star-studded affair – even inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the nuptials.

It was also thought that Nicola’s billionaire parents would be paying for the wedding, and on the Beckhams recent trip to Italy they eyed up swanky resort Borgo Egnazia as a potential wedding venue.

The exclusive castle-like village is favoured by celebrities, and has a Michelin-starred restaurant, a golf course, two beach clubs and a luxury spa – with ceremonies at the establishment costing up to £3million.

While the couple visited the area with Victoria, Posh was said to have told the bride-to-be: “It’s your day – we want to make it special, so whatever you want.”

However, hopeless romantic Brooklyn is known to have a spontaneous streak – proposing to Nicola in front of her family after spending three months in lockdown with them in the US.

They also kept their engagement a secret for weeks before going public with the news by announcing it on social media