Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancee Nicola Peltz sparkles as she shows off £350k engagement ring on a shopping trip

BROOKLYN Beckham’s fiancee Nicola Peltz shows off her good fortune as she flashes her £350,000 engagement ring whilst out in London.

The American actress, 25, was spotted wearing the high-priced stone during a shopping spree at Alexander Wang in Mayfair in the city at the end of last month.

Unfortunately, her partner and the eldest of the Beckham children, received a parking ticket for parking his Range Rover Defender on a double yellow line outside of the posh clothing store.

The couple announced their engagement last month after the photographer, 21, posted a sweep snap on his Instagram account in July.

Sharing a snap of Nicola revealing her engagement ring, Brooklyn told fans on Instagram: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx.

“I am the luckiest man in the world.

“I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

His mum Victoria shared the same snap of the couple – taken by Brooklyn’s sister Harper – on Instagram as she announced her son is getting married.

“The MOST exciting news!!”, Victoria wrote.

“We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!

“Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x.”

The Beckham family’s eldest child, has been dating the heiress and Transformers star, 25, for eight months.

Posting to her account recently, the blonde uploaded a snap and wrote to her 1.9m followers: “london xo.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]