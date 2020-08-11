Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola wears matching rings with ‘special baby sister’ Harper in sweet snap

BROOKLYN Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz shared a sweet picture of her wearing matching rings with “special baby sister” Harper.

The 25-year-old American will officially be able to count Harper, nine, as her sister-in-law when she ties the knot with Brooklyn, but the pair are already very close.

Nicola made her feelings towards the youngster clear on her Instagram story by sharing the close-up picture of their hands.

She captioned the shot: “She’s just the most special baby sister.”

It’s not the first tribute she’s paid to Harper having recently called her “little sister” on a shopping spree.

And Nicola previously called Harper her “favourite girl ever” in a sweet birthday post when she turned nine.

Sharing a photo of herself cuddling up the birthday girl, she wrote at the time: “Happy birthday to my favourite girl ever.

“I love you so much Harper Seven.”

On Friday Nicola teased that she and Brooklyn had secretly married by sharing a picture of his ‘wedding ring’.

The actress uploaded a photo of herself and 21-year-old Brooklyn clutching onto a label.

In the photo, which was just a close-up of their hands, Brooklyn wore a striking gold band on his left ring finger.

The simple design is traditional of a man’s wedding ring, with a small diamond also appearing to be an extra detail in the jewellery.

Some of the aspiring photographer’s several tattoos were also on display – including the number 7 on his little finger.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement last month after less than a year of dating, with the oldest Beckham child designing a £350k engagement ring for his partner before he popped the question.