Brooklyn Beckham’s New Hand Tattoo Honors Nicola Peltz and His “Bubble”

Brooklyn Beckham’s New Hand Tattoo Is a Tribute to Nicola Peltz’s “Bubble”

Brooklyn Beckham, who is engaged to Nicola Peltz, talked about moving to the United States and how the couple has their “own little bubble together” in an interview last month.

Brooklyn Beckham’s feelings for Nicola Peltz have manifested themselves in a new tattoo.

In an Instagram Stories post shared by his fiancée on December, fans got a glimpse of his new tattoos.

Fans noticed a few words written just below the knuckles of David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, in a sweet photo of Nicola, 26, holding hands with Brooklyn, 22: “our little bubble.”

As fans may recall, Brooklyn used the phrase when asked if it was difficult moving away from his family in England and to the United States with Nicola during a November interview with HELLO!

“No, because I’m marrying my best friend,” the photographer responded, “so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice.”

This isn’t Brooklyn’s first tattoo honoring Nicola.

He also has a tattoo of her mother’s rosary on his hand and a letter from his “future wifey” on the back of his neck, while Nicola has Brooklyn’s name tattooed on her back.

During the summer of 2020, the couple announced their engagement.

They plan to marry in 2022, according to HELLO!, and have already begun wedding planning.

“We’ve been engaged for a year and if Covid hadn’t been invented, we’d have been married by now,” he told the publication.

“You know, I’ve only recently resumed my travels; I’m traveling a little now, but hopefully next year.”

In late October, Brooklyn and Nicola marked their two-year wedding anniversary.

She wrote on Instagram, “Two years down, forever to go.”

“Everyday, baby, I love you more.”

