Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband David Fumero

It’s a party of four!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero had a lot to celebrate on Valentine’s Day. The 37-year-old actress shared the exciting news that she and her husband, David Fumero, welcomed their second child.

“Welcome to the world, Axel,” Melissa captioned her Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white image of her little nugget. “You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!”

It didn’t take long for David to also share the special baby news on his social media page.

“I got the best #valentines #day Present!,” the 47-year-old actor expressed, alongside a photo of him holding his newborn. “Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are already parents to 3-year-old, Enzo Fumero.

Moreover, the longtime pair’s famous friends showered them with love on Instagram over the baby news.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, Stephanie Beatriz, commented, “So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You’re a badass!”

Ant-Man actor, Bobby Cannavale also responded. “Beautiful,” he wrote. “Congratulations to you and David and Enzo!!!”

“Ohhhhh how BEAUTIFUL,” Diana Maria Riva shared. “Congratulations lovely mama!!!”

“Amazing,” Gente-fied star, Julissa Calderon, said. “Que Dios te lo bendiga!”

Back in November, the Gossip Girl alum opened up about her second pregnancy in a refreshingly honest Instagram caption.

“Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant,” she shared in a refreshingly candid post. “To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and… I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker… so I feel a little bit cute today.”

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!