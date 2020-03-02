Brooks Laich Credits Wife Julianne Hough for Helping Him ”Explore” His Sexuality

Brooks Laich is laying it all on the table… or shall we say bed.

The former hockey player, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, recently opened up about exploring his sexuality, being more connected to his wife in the bedroom and more during an interview with the How Men Think podcast.

“Nothing dirty can exists [sic]between two people in love,” Laich explained the expression that resonated with him. “I’ve shared this on this show many times, a big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality.”

“And by that I don’t mean if I’m gay or straight,” he clarified. “I mean, like, in my sexual relationship. What is my sexuality? What am I craving, what are my desires and what are my wife’s?” He added, “And how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything.”

The 36-year-old star shared that his wife was the one who motivated him to go on this journey of “exploring” his sexuality.

“When you say sexuality, culture or society thinks it’s gay or straight. Some people are figuring that out, that’s fine, but my journey is discovering and learning and figuring out my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been very low on the priority list,” he said.

Adding, “And now, I’ve discovered this and… through doing this show and also through my wife, who’s exploring this as well, and shared a lot of this with me and has perked my interest in it.”

“I’ve been exposed to a beautiful new side of life that I never, ever explored or thought to explore before and it’s amazing,” he expressed.

And while the pro athlete is taking the step to look deeper into his sexuality, he said there’s just one thing he wouldn’t be able to do: a threesome.

“When you’re younger, like as a teenage guy or an early 20s guy that’s all that’s on your brain,” he explained. “As a young dude, you’re just thinking of exploring and that would sound amazing. And then once you grow and you get some emotional capacity and emotional intelligence, and in this stage in my life, I’m looking for a deeper connection and romance. Not a threesome.”

For him, he said, it’s all about “looking for love and connection.”

Despite rumors that recently swirled online about the couple breaking up, it looks like Brooks has certainly found his one and only with Julianne.