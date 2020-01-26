Brooks Laich Is “Putting Happiness” First Amid Julianne Hough Marriage Trouble

Brooks Laich is putting happiness first.

The 36-year-old hockey player took to Instagram on Wednesday to share how he’s putting joy at the forefront.

“My new motto,” he wrote alongside a quote that read, “But first, happiness.” “Lately I’ve been re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I’ve been looking at is how I spend my time every day. I’m redefining my priorities and putting happiness at the forefront. I’m making changes to my daily routine and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those.”

Laich then explained this marked the first week of his “new approach” and claimed he was “absolutely loving it” so far.

“I’m gonna play with it some more, dial it in, and then share with you what my day looks like,” he continued. “I’m sharing this with you to encourage you to assess your life, how you are spending your time, and what you are prioritizing daily. Do you wake up with a ‘to-do’ list every morning, or do you wake up and do things that bring you complete and utter happiness?”

He then encouraged his followers to share their thoughts on this approach and how it pertains to their lives.

Back in December, Laich shared an Instagram post in which he claimed he’s “always working on becoming a better man.” He also shared a fill-in-the-blank template of his 2020 goals, which included starting to play the piano again, having more space in his day and learning “more about intimacy and my sexuality.”

During a recent podcast episode, he also explained he’s learning about a new concept called “pleasure first,” which he described as part of his “journey in 2020.”

“Pleasure first is a new concept that I’m trying to, like, explore in my life because it’s not been,” he said during an episode of the How Men Think podcast. “It’s been almost last in the course of my life.”

2020 has certainly been a year of change for Laich. Earlier this month, a source told E! News Laich and his wife Julianne Hough have been “spending time apart.”

“They don’t even really know what to call it,” an insider told E! News. “There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal. She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Hough and Laich tied the knot in 2017.