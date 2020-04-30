Brooks Laich Shares the State of His Sex Life While Social Distancing Away From Julianne Hough

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Brooks Laich‘s sex life isn’t very active right now.

As fans may know, the ice hockey pro has been social distancing at his property in Idaho while his famous wife of nearly three years, Julianne Hough, remains hundreds of miles away in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a source previously explained to E! News, “[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them.”

“She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it,” the source noted, adding that their marriage doesn’t have “a traditional setup” and that they “talk everyday and are in constant communication.”

While, according to the source, “they are both happy and figuring things out together and apart,” the two are physically not together, which Laich addressed again on his podcast, How Men Think, while discussing how being quarantined at home can affect people’s sex life.

However, Laich was straightforward from the start: “I’m in Idaho, so I don’t have much to say about this. My wife’s back in LA—I mean, not much of that going on right here,” he said with a laugh.

He also explained that his current daily routine leaves him exhausted at night as he wakes up around 5:30 a.m., begins working in the yard around 6:30 a.m. and doesn’t finish working on the 10.5-acre property until around 6 p.m.

After, he cooks dinner, puts a fire on and does not have “a lot of sexual charge.”

“All I’m thinking about is like, let me just mindlessly watch something for 30 minutes and go to bed and wake up and do it again.”

He also reacted a hypothetical question about how he would respond if Hough wanted to try to get pregnant during quarantine.

“Not in for that reason,” he responded. “Just because you have nothing else to do right now—that’s not a reason to bring a life into the world. You can still have sex without having to create a baby.”