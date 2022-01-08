Brooks Nader, who is he?

What is Brooks Nader’s background?

Brooks Nader, a well-known Sports Illustrated model, shocked the world when she signed with the magazine in 2020.

Nader, a former finance graduate, began modeling in December 2016 and hasn’t looked back.

Brooks Nader, 25, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up with three younger sisters.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in finance and financial management from Tulane University in 2019, after graduating from Episcopal High School where she was a member of the dance team.

Nader began working as an operational intern for Convene Conference Centers in May 2014 after interning for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys for a year.

According to her LinkedIn, Nader resigned after only four months as an operational intern and shifted her focus to modeling.

Wilhelmina International is where the 25-year-old got her start as a model.

Wilhelmina is a “global full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators,” according to its LinkedIn page.

Modeling agent Chad Gavery discovered Brooks Nader on Instagram and approached her.

Gavery placed her with modeling agencies in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe, including New York Models, NEXT Miami, LA Models, and Louisa Germany.

Nader shot her first spread for Sports Illustrated in Bali in 2020 after responding to a Sports Illustrated casting call and winning the model search.

“Sports Illustrated helped my confidence a lot,” she told Fox News. She now travels for photoshoots on a regular basis.

You’re surrounded by some of the most powerful and beautiful supermodels on the planet.

“They not only have the recognition, but they also have beautiful hearts that are even more beautiful on the inside.”

“It’s a wonderful community to be a part of.”

And it has undoubtedly aided me in finding my place as a model in the world.”

In New Orleans, Louisiana, Brooks Nader married William Haire in 2019.

In 2019, Nader told People, “I grew up in Louisiana and went to college in New Orleans for two years and love everything about the city.”

The couple met in New York City and incorporated aspects of their meeting into their wedding, but Nader said she stayed true to her southern roots.

“We’ll incorporate some fun New Orleans traditions, such as a line parade following the ceremony,” Nader said.

“It’s a must-have for any wedding in New Orleans.”

Following the wedding, the celebrations continued on Bourbon Street, where wedding guests danced to the Louisiana State…

