Bruce Banner’s Hero Status in Marvel Changes Significantly

Bruce Banner’s Hero Status Has Been Revamped by Marvel

At various points in his life, Bruce Banner has clashed with many of his Marvel Universe allies.

The latest volume of Hulk, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, looks to shift the Bruce BannerHulk dynamic yet again by positioning Bruce further away from a clear-cut hero; however, if you ask Bruce, he still sees himself as the hero in his own twisted story.

Of course, based on Bruce’s actions and motivations in Hulk (hashtag)1, it appears that he doesn’t give a damn what other people think.

If you read Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s Immortal Hulk, this new iteration of the title will come across as a drastic departure.

It’s all thanks to Bruce Banner’s machinations that the horror themes have been replaced with sci-fi bombastic flare.

Bruce has taken control of his gamma-powered alter ego in the most unexpected way possible after an unspecified event in El Paso, TX sends him on the run.

Bruce has contained the Hulk’s rage and is using it to power what Cates refers to as “Starship Hulk.” Bruce sits at the command center of this techno-Hulk, defeating Tony Stark in one of his classic Hulkbuster armors.

The Avengers, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the Fantastic Four have gathered to discuss the Hulk’s most recent problem.

The events in El Paso have shattered Bruce’s mind, as Doctor Strange explains.

He’s attempting to flee his problems, and part of that fleeing entails using Iron Man’s Celestial ark to teleport to a pocket dimension where he’ll never be bothered or pursued again.

The rage-fueled Starship Hulk dispatches the Hulkbuster with ease, enters the wormhole, and vanishes.

Bruce Banner leaves a message for his friends, warning them that they are no longer dealing with the Hulk, but with Bruce Banner.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cates talked about Bruce Banner’s hero status, saying that he doesn’t see the character as an antagonist.

“I don’t have any,” she says.

That is not how I perceive him.

“I believe he is a deeply troubled and flawed man, just like the rest of us,” Cate said.

“And he’s at a point in his life where he’s trying to reclaim some control and autonomy, which can be extremely self-destructive at times.”

As a result, I’ll tell you about myself.

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https