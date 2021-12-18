Bruno Mars aspired for ‘Just the Way You Are’ to sound like this Eric Clapton classic.

While Bruno Mars and Eric Clapton write songs that are very different, Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” was inspired by one of Clapton’s classic rock hits.

Mars revealed in an interview that he drew inspiration for “Just the Way You Are” from another song from the 1970s. Mars expected women to react differently to “Just the Way You Are.”

In “Just the Way You Are,” Mars tells a woman that she doesn’t have to change to be beautiful.

Mars believed that the song could be used by guys to keep their girlfriends at bay.

He told Blues and Soul, “Because of what it says, it’s also a song that can help guys stop getting into fights with their girls!”

“‘Like you’re getting ready to go to the movies, and the girl’s in the bathroom doing their hair, putting on ten different outfits… And the guy’s like, ‘Babe, Come on! Let’s go!'” Mars explained.

If boyfriends don’t know what to say to their girlfriends, he suggests playing “Just the Way You Are.”

With his new song ‘This Has Gotta Stop,’ Eric Clapton alienates even more former fans.

“Just the Way You Are” was written with Clapton and Cocker in mind, according to Mars. “I’m a big fan of songs like Joe Cocker’s ‘You Are So Beautiful’ and Eric Clapton’s ‘Wonderful Tonight’ — songs that get right to the point,” he said.

“You know, the story doesn’t have any mind-boggling lyrics or twists — it just comes straight from the heart.”

“And ‘Just the Way You Are,’ to me, is one of those songs!” he continued.

“It’s not mind-blowing in any way.

I’m just telling a woman that she’s stunning just the way she is — and, let’s be honest, what woman doesn’t want to hear those lyrics?!”

Bruno Mars and Kesha teamed up to create a No. 1 single.

Before they became famous, they had only one hit together.

Clapton had a hit with “Wonderful Tonight.”

The song went to number one on the charts.

The song reached number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks.

Slowhand, the album that preceded it, went on to become even more popular.

It peaked at No.

On the Billboard 200, it reached No. 2 and stayed there for 74 weeks.

“Just the Way You Are” outperformed “Wonderful Tonight,” and “Just the Way You Are” remained on the Billboard chart…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

” width=”500″ height=”375″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UprwkbzUX6g” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/UprwkbzUX6g/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/UprwkbzUX6g?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]