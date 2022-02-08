Bruno Mars revealed his favorite Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson songs in a previous interview.

Bruno Mars previously revealed his Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson favorites.

Bruno Mars discussed his childhood fascination with the way Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson performed songs during an interview.

He revealed his favorite Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson tunes.

One of these songs, in particular, was significantly more popular than the other.

Mars compared the King of Rock n’ Roll to the King of Pop in a 2013 interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The most important thing is the command they both have on stage… how they can control the audience and the band,” he said.

“I believe there is an Elvis Presley performance of ‘Hound Dog’ on The Ed Sullivan Show.”

“At the end, he slows it down, and it looked to me like an improv moment, not like something they practiced,” Mars continued.

“It was as if [Presley] saw girls freaking out and thought to himself, ‘Watch me slow it down — and then really go nuts,'” Mars said of Elvis’ performance.

Elvis seemed to have captivated the audience, according to Mars.

Mars then complimented Jackson.

He claimed that all of his generation’s children listened to the King of Pop.

No singer in pop, hip-hop, or rock history, according to Mars, “has ever done it bigger than” Jackson.

Mars was asked to name his favorite Elvis and Michael Jackson songs in a 2014 interview with The Beijinger.

“Some kids see Michael Jordan, Joe Montana, or Mike Tyson on television and want to be in sports,” he said.

“I was also watching rock stars such as Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and The Beatles.”

“I guess I was fascinated by that from a young age,” Mars added.

“Let’s say I’m going to go with ‘Dirty Diana’ by Michael Jackson, and ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ by Elvis Presley.”

“Heartbreak Hotel” spent eight weeks at the top of Billboard’s Top 100, according to The Billboard Book of Number One Hits.

The Billboard Top 100 preceded the Billboard Hot 100 in popularity.

