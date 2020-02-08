Bruno Mars Teams Up With Disney to Star in Music-Driven Movie

Disney’s getting a little bit of 24K magic!

Bruno Mars has set a deal with Disney that will give him the opportunity to develop a music-themed theatrical feature that he will not only star in, but also produce. The details of the project are being kept hush-hush, but according to Deadline, the project will include all original music created and performed by Bruno. The musician took to his Twitter on Thursday to reveal the historic honor in a way that only Bruno Mars can.

“If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!,” he wrote alongside him playing the tune on a piano. Let’s just say, he seems as excited to make the project as we are to see it.

Bruno is a highly successful recording artist with 11 Grammy Awards and 27 nominations, but it looks like he might be going for Oscar gold too in the near future.

Although Bruno has dabbled in film before, he appeared in Honeymoon in Vegas and was a featured voice in Rio 2. So this is his first foray into starring in a feature film. But fans have nothing to worry about! Bruno is an all-around performer who knows how to put on an epic show.

Disney seems to be kicking off 2020 with a bang. The studio announced earlier this week that they would be teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda for a movie based on his hit Broadway musical Hamilton. “Disney presents: Hamilton,” he wrote alongside all the major details. “With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021.”

We could all use a little more Disney magic!