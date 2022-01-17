Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray Team Up for HGTV Canada’s ‘Renovation Island’ Spinoff

Bryan Baeumler and Scott McGillivray Join Forces for HGTV Canada’s ‘Renovation Island’ Spinoff

Two HGTV stars are collaborating on a new show.

Renovation Island’s Bryan Baeumler and Vacation House Rules’ Scott McGillivray have teamed up for Renovation Resort, a seven-part competition series airing on HGTV Canada.

McGillivray enlists the help of his “enemy” and fellow HGTV host Baeumler to transform his newly purchased lakeside resort from a total wreck into a one-of-a-kind vacation rental.

The renovation experts, on the other hand, will not be doing the grunt work.

Instead, they’ll enlist the help of four contractor-design teams, each of whom will create and renovate one of the resort’s four waterfront cabins.

McGillivray and Baeumler will be in charge of overseeing the renovation process, posing challenges, and judging the outcomes.

At the end of the competition, one cabin will be crowned the best, and that team will receive a life-changing prize.

In the spring of 2023, HGTV Canada will premiere Renovation Resort.

There’s no word yet on when or if the show will air on HGTV in the United States, but casting is already underway.

In an Instagram post promoting the show, McGillivray wrote, “I’m stuck with Bryan, and I need you to make my life easier.”

“Please help! Renovation Resort is currently casting, and we’re looking for dynamic duos to turn a blank canvas into an incredible vacation home.”

We want to hear from you if you’re a real estate expert, designer, do-it-yourselfer, home influencer, or contractor! This is your chance to show off your skills while winning a cash prize!”

Producers are looking for people who are “fun, outgoing, and enthusiastic about design and renovation,” according to the show’s casting page. Filming will take place in Ontario, Canada from mid-June to the end of July.

Residents of the United States and Canada are both invited to apply.

While Baeumler’s fans will have to wait for Renovation Resort, what about his other show, Renovation Island? The series follows Baeumler and his family as they renovate a run-down resort in the Bahamas, and it airs as Island of Bryan in Canada.

In the year 2020, Renovation Island debuted.

