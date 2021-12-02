Bryan Randall and Sandra Bullock’s Relationship History: He’s the ‘Love of My Life’

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have kept their relationship under the radar as much as possible since meeting in 2015, but their chemistry is undeniable.

After being hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday earlier that year, Us Weekly reported in August 2015 that the Miss Congeniality star was dating the photographer.

“She’s clearly happy with him,” a source told Us at the time, adding that the couple had attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s backyard wedding earlier that month.

Bullock’s romance with Randall has continued to blossom since the Friends alum and the Tropic Thunder actor split in 2017.

In November 2017, a friend of the Lake House actress told Us exclusively, “He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help her put it on.”

“Bryan looks after her in every way possible.

She is constantly loved and appreciated.”

Bullock, who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015, has cherished her relationship with Randall over the years, but they have no plans to marry.

“She adores Bryan and their relationship, and she has a close circle of friends who are fiercely protective of her and have all embraced him,” a source told Us exclusively in June 2019.

“However, she’s perfectly happy in her current relationship.”

Randall, for one, had a daughter named Skylar with his ex-girlfriend Janine Staten.

A separate source told Us in November 2020 that Bullock and her beau were “totally open” to getting married one day, but that they were just “lucky to have each other.”

During a November 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the Practical Magic actress gave fans a rare glimpse into her life with Randall, referring to him as the “love of my life” before explaining his role in Louis and Laila’s lives.

“I had Louis first,” says the narrator.

“Then, when I met [Bryan], we hadn’t been together long, and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds… because I’m bringing a child home when I return from Toronto,'” the Virginia native recalled.

