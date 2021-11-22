BTS and Amorepacific Have a Limited-Edition Lip Mask Inspired by Their ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour

BTS and Amorepacific will release a limited-edition lip mask inspired by their ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ tour.

BTS and Amorepacific have teamed up to create a limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask, and fans are already counting down the days until it hits stores.

If you want to get your hands on this dream collaboration, you’ll need to act quickly and plan ahead.

On Saturday, November 27, the overnight treatment will be available for (dollar)24 on laneige.com and sephora.com.

On Monday, November 29, it will also be available in select Sephora stores in Los Angeles and New York City.

So, what makes this drop so special, you ask? Well, not only does it have the classic Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask’s insanely hydrating, moisture-boosting formula and amazing sweet Gummy Bear scent, but it also has some exclusive packaging for BTS fans.

The product features the tour artwork on the outer box and the BTS logo on the jar lid, and was inspired by BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

Given how much people adore both the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and BTS as a whole, it’s no surprise that when the news broke, Twitter erupted in excitement.

“BTS X LANEIGE??? OHHHHH TAKE MY MONEY,” one user said, while another said, “BTS AND THE FAMOUS LANEIGE LIP SLEEPING MASK ARE WE KIDDING?”

I’ve always wanted to get one of these lip masks, and now is the perfect opportunity.”

The collaboration extends beyond a single limited-edition beauty item.

Amorepacific will also be a sponsor of the Permission to Dance on Stage tour, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, Sunday, November 28, Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2.

This news comes after the boy band’s big night at the American Music Awards, where they won all of the awards for which they were nominated.

They not only won Artist of the Year, but also Favorite Pop Group and Favorite Pop Song for their song “Butter.”

“On this stage four years ago, we gave our first TV live performance, which was “DNA.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

BTS and Amorepacific Have a Limited-Edition Lip Mask Inspired by Their ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

BTS and Amorepacific Are Dropping a Limited-Edition Lip Mask Inspired by ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ Tour