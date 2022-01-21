BTS Army, Directioners, and BSB Diehards are just some of the celebrity boy band fans.

BTS Army, Directioners, and BSB Diehards: Celebrity Boy Band Fans

There are plenty of celebrity boy band fans in Hollywood, whether they are members of the BTS Army or the official New Edition fan club.

Even movie stars can’t resist the allure of a three-part harmony and a memorable hook.

From Selena Gomez, who was a tween during the heyday of ‘NSync,’ to John Cena, who has been a legal adult for the entirety of BTS’ reign, the phenomenon has embraced celebrities of all ages.

“I’m a fan of BTS,” the former wrestler said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2020.

“I was intrigued by the fact that they’re a Korean pop band who were the first to connect people all over the world.”

… Then I started listening to their music and hearing the message they send to their fans, which is one of self-love, self-reflection, and confidence in yourself despite your differences.”

The F9 star also lauded the group for their talent and willingness to spread positivity among their fans.

“Not only is the choreography, the development of personalities, the entire entertainment they put on spectacular,” Cena explained, “but young people are listening to their music and they’re sending a positive message through their music.”

“I think it’s really cool when someone with a lot of fame decides to use their platform for good.”

That, in my opinion, is a plus.”

BTS, on the other hand, isn’t the only boy band with a celebrity fan base.

The Backstreet Boys, who debuted in 1993, have Blake Lively and Joe Manganiello as fans, while Monica and Dianna Agron are fans of Boyz II Men.

Then there are the fans who are married to members of the boy band — Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, who are married to Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively.

They form the so-called J-Sisters with Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, and attend as many concerts as possible with their spouses.

In May 2021, Turner wrote on Instagram, “F—king obsessed with this song,” in response to the boys’ release of “Leave Before You Love Me.”

“As always, I’m ecstatic.”

All three women first appeared in January of 2020.

